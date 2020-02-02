PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police were called to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Peachtree City on Saturday after an assault rifle was found under an unattended jacket in the chapel.
Investigators worked through the night, and they located the owner of the rifle. It was determined that a female who suffers from mental illness and diminished mental capacity resides with the owner of the firearm and was responsible for leaving the rifle at the church. She informed investigators that she was uncomfortable with the rifle in the home so she left the rifle at the church, where she believed it would be handled safely.
Investigators determined that the woman has a pattern of this kind of behavior because she has removed various items from the home in the past. They found no indication that she intended to use the rifle or participate in any sort of violent activity. They will be conferring with the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office regarding any possible charges that may result from the incident.
Authorities said that they believe this to be an isolated incident with no further cause for concern for the public at this time.
