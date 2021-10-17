UPDATE (CBS46)-- CBS46 News learned the Saturday night shooting in Piedmont Park appears to have started from a fight, and now officers are looking for the suspect.
Police tell us they responded to the park around 8:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot.
Officials say the man went to a local hospital in stable condition.
Investigators learned the victim was involved in an argument with someone they knew.
The preliminary investigation suggests, when the confrontation escalated, the acquaintance fired a gun.
Authorities say the victim did not provide any information about the shooter.
