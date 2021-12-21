(UPDATE) — A sixth person, who was badly injured last week in a deadly fire in Decatur that claimed the lives of five people, has died, according to a close family member of the victim.
The woman has been identified as Diane Regular, who owned the home.
Diane suffered second and third degree burns during the fire. She was taken to Grady Hospital on Dec. 14 where she passed.
Original Story Below
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — Five members of a DeKalb County family are dead after fire tore through their home near Decatur early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire at about 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they were met with a resident who said there were people still trapped inside.
About 30 rescuers worked to extinguish the fire at the home Janet Lane. A total of 10 people were believed to be in the home. Only two made it out unharmed. Two others suffered minor smoke inhalation. Another was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with second- and third-degree burns.
At the scene, CBS46 spoke with Octavia Cooper who detailed the loss of her loved ones.
"My daughter and my two grandkids and two of my brothers," Cooper shared tearfully.
Among the dead was her 6-year-old granddaughter, Aliyah Regular.
"My grandbaby, I had to go and ID her. She passed," Cooper said, also noting the death of another grandchild, 3-year-old Angel Regular.
Aliyah and Angels' mother, Terryona Regular, 30 (pictured), also died in the fire.
The last two victims have been identified as Terryona's uncles, Timothy Regular and Pedro Conley.
Among the survivors are Terryona's aunt, Diane Regular, who was badly burned in the fire; Terryona's sister, her two nieces and her sister's boyfriend.
CBS46 spoke with the Red Cross who confirmed they are working to aid the family at this time.
An investigation into the cause remains ongoing.
To donate to the family, click here.
CBS46 does not vet any GoFundMe pages or guarantee that the money donated will be used for the stated purpose.
