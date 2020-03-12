MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A member of Governor Kemp’s Coronavirus Task Force confirmed on Thursday that the state of Georgia has its first death from the 2019 novel coronavirus.
Among 30 positive cases, this is the first death recorded. The victim was a 67-year-old man with underlying medical conditions. The man was hospitalized at WellStar Kennestone in Marietta since testing positive for COVID-19 on March 7.
"I know the medical professionals on site did everything that they could, and I greatly appreciate their efforts," Kemp said in a press release. "As our state continues to address this pandemic, I urge Georgians to remain calm and support their neighbors and communities. We are in this fight together."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness, including older adults who 60 years of age and up, and people with serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.
Wellstar Health System released the following statement:
"Wellstar is deeply saddened by the death of one of our patients who was recently diagnosed with COVID -19. Out of respect for the patient and privacy laws, we cannot comment on the specifics around the patient’s condition. However, we can confirm that our hospital and staff followed the appropriate protocols and recommendations set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health authorities – including informing state officials and isolating the patient. The patient was masked immediately upon arrival, which helped limit overall exposure to others, and the risk to our staff and visitors remains significantly low. Despite the low risk, and out of an abundance of caution, we are following guidelines from the CDC and public health authorities. Our thoughts are with those immediately affected by COVID-19. Wellstar remains focused on partnering with the CDC, the Governor’s office, media and other health authorities to ensure that Georgians have the information they need to remain safe and healthy."
RELATED:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.