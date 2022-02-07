UPDATE (CBS46) — All streets have been reopened following a suspicious package incident near Fulton County Courthouse.

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Reports of a suspicious package near Fulton County Courthouse has prompted road closures in the nearby area. 

Fulton County Sheriff's Office, along with Atlanta police, are investigating after a suspicious package was found at an Underground Atlanta parking deck on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Pryor Street.

Ola Alabama, Pryor Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wall Street are all closed at this time.

No one is allowed in or out of the Justice Center Complex. 

A robot could be seen headed toward the suspicious package.

CBS46 has a crew at the scene and will bring you the latest developments on this breaking news story. 

