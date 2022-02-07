UPDATE (CBS46) — All streets have been reopened following a suspicious package incident near Fulton County Courthouse.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Reports of a suspicious package near Fulton County Courthouse has prompted road closures in the nearby area.
Fulton County Sheriff's Office, along with Atlanta police, are investigating after a suspicious package was found at an Underground Atlanta parking deck on Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Pryor Street.
There is a suspicious package at the Fulton County Courthouse. The Streets are blocked. Please delay any business at the courthouse until the Sheriff and he’s team give the all clear. pic.twitter.com/DB3Uu9vEzC— Hapeville PD (@Hapeville_PD) February 7, 2022
Ola Alabama, Pryor Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Wall Street are all closed at this time.
No one is allowed in or out of the Justice Center Complex.
#Breaking: Bomb tech approaches suspicious package in downtown Atlanta. @cbs46 We’re watching from a block away. pic.twitter.com/vgz3I5N1DZ— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) February 7, 2022
A robot could be seen headed toward the suspicious package.
