UPDATE (CBS36) — Students at Lovett school were promptly evacuated Monday morning after a fire broke out in the kitchen of the Lower School building.
No injuries were reported and sprinkler systems deployed automatically, helping to bring down the flames.
Lower School students and teachers have since been relocated to the Hendrix-Chenault Theater as fire officials work to identify the cause of the fire.
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Fire Rescue says they have extinguished a fire in the kitchen of The Lovett School.
In a tweet, they say they are staying on scene for further investigation.
Units have extinguished a fire in the kitchen of the school and remain on the scene checking for extension.— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 13, 2021
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department tweeted Monday morning that it was responding to The Lovett School because of "heavy smoke coming from the structure."
AFRD is on the scene at The Lovett School investigating heavy smoke coming from the structure. All children have been evacuated. #AFRD— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 13, 2021
Details are very limited at this time, but Atlanta Fire Rescue says all children at the school have been evacuated as of 9:17 a.m.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide new information as soon as we get it.
