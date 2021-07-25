GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Police have identified and charged a suspect in the fatal triple shooting that left one man dead Saturday night at the Falls Parkway.
Rene Martinez, 30, is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Gwinnett County Police say after a tip of Martinez's location, their SWAT team entered his apartment at the Landmark at Bella Vista complex. Upon arrival, they found Martinez with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Martinez was taken to a local hospital and police say he will be booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.
Additionally, police have identified the three victims of the shooting. Omar Torres, 38, was found deceased. Jose Torres, 22, is currently in the ICU and Erick Torres, 27, was treated and released from the hospital.
At this time, police say the motive of the shooting appears to be "domestic related." Witnesses are encouraged to contact Gwinnett Police with any relevant information.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
