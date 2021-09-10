UPDATE (CBS46) - The suspect killed in a deadly double shooting in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood has been identified as 19-year old Dontavious Cobb from Atlanta.
Police say a person walked out to their car and saw that two suspects were trying to break into their car. That person confronted the two suspects, which then escalated to shots being fired.
One of the two carjacking suspects was shot and killed by the victim of the carjacking. The other ran from the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the wrist. That person was later located and apprehended by police. Police say two guns were found on the scene.
CBS46 did get a statement from senior property manager Kristie Scruggs who oversees Peachtree Battle Shopping Center, where the incident took place.
"On Friday afternoon, the security team at Peachtree Battle Shopping Center responded to a situation that occurred in the parking lot. Our team was on-site and responded immediately and is continuing to work closely with the Atlanta Police Department. The safety of our guests is our top priority, and we are continuing to keep heightened security measures in place on-site."
Initial story below.
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say they have located a 2nd victim related to the shooting at Peachtree Battle Shopping Plaza in Buckhead.
The other victim, also a male, was found at 7 Kings Cir NE. Police say the victim was alert, conscious and breathing.
Police are expected to give more information soon. Check back for an update.
Initial story below
____________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Peachtree Battle Shopping Plaza in Buckhead.
Atlanta Police say a male was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
Crime in the Buckhead area has been a big concern lately. Overall, crime across the city is up 9%, according to the police department.
Police Chief Rodney Bryant said last week that the murder rate in Buckhead was up 59% at the beginning of summer, but dropped down to 47% since then. He also said that rapes were initially up 103% but had dropped down to 39%.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.