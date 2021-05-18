BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Brookhaven Police Department (BPD) announced the identity of a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting of a transgender woman on May 4.
On Tuesday, May 11, BPD detectives made arrest warrants charging Pedro Silva-Renteria, 18 of Norcross, Georgia with Murder, police said.
BPD needs the public's help in finding Silva-Renteria. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 ft 10 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds.
The homicide happened at the Atlantic Brookhaven Apartments around 8:15 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Juan “Sophie” Arrieta Vasquez laying in the doorway of an apartment unit. Vasquez appeared to have suffered from several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said Vasquez was a resident of the apartment where she was found.
"With express permission from the Arrieta Vasquez family, we can confirm that Arrieta Vasquez was transgender and preferred to be called Sophie," said a spokesperson with the Brookhaven Police Department.
According to police, Silva-Renteria is not yet in custody.
Police said, although he resides in Norcross, Silva-Renteria was traveling on foot in the Clairmont Road area of Brookhaven at the time of the homicide and is not known to have a car.
A police spokesperson told CBS46 News that investigators believe they know the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder, and nothing in their investigations suggest the incident was related to the victim’s gender.
However, to do a fair assessment authorities would need to confirm details with the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.