UPDATE: During the traffic stop, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, striking multiple vehicles near Sandtown Road and Powder Springs. Authorities reported that at some point after the vehicle was stopped, a Cobb County officer fired his handgun striking the suspect. The suspect succumbed to his injuries on the scene. The GBI has been called and will take over the investigation.
Police initially reported that the suspect's vehicle was stolen; however, police later issued a correction reporting that the suspect had been stopped for driving erratically.
Cobb County Police Chief Cox released the following statement:
“I am very relieved to share with you there were no other injuries in this dangerous situation Cobb County Police Officers and Cobb County Sheriff’s Deputies were involved in this afternoon. We’ve received numerous questions and can confirm that a handgun was recovered. As in most incidents of this magnitude many times the information comes in a preliminary fashion and is updated as more details become available. It was initially reported this incident evolved from a stolen vehicle traffic stop. We have now confirmed that this incident began with an officer observing the vehicle driving erratically and posing a threat to motoring and pedestrian traffic in the area. We are thankful no motorists or pedestrians were injured. And we will continue to provide all of our personnel and other needed resources to the GBI in the furtherance of their independent investigation.”
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) — Police tell CBS46 that one person has been killed after an officer-involved shooting in Marietta Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a suspect was driving a stolen car when an officer pulled the driver over. During that attempted stop, the driver led Cobb County Police and Cobb County Sheriff on a short chase.
When that chase ended, a Cobb County Police officer opened fire and killed the suspect. It is unclear at this time on what led to the officer opening fire on the suspect.
The officer and suspect involved in the incident have not yet been identified by police.
Initial story below.
______________________________________________________________
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Cobb County Police Department is responding to an officer-involved shooting in Marietta.
The information was released in a tweet by the police department just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
*Officer Involved Shooting - Traffic Alert*— Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) August 18, 2021
Powder Springs Rd between Garrison Rd and Sandtown Rd is shutdown due to an officer involved shooting. More information to come.
*Media*
PIO is headed to the scene. @cbs46 @FOX5Atlanta @11AliveNews @wsbtv @ajc @mdjonline
Police say Powder Springs Road between Garrison Road and Sandtown Road is shutdown due to the incident. We do not know if there are any injuries at this time.
The Marietta City Schools released information regarding school pick-ups because of the road closures. You can review both tweets below.
MCS Families – Due to a road closure by Marietta Police Department, some of our school buses have been diverted to Park Street Elementary School. All students are safe and Transportation will contact these families to pick up their children from Park Street.— MariettaCitySchools (@MariettaCitySch) August 18, 2021
This will also impact some MCAA and MSGA routes; some students may need to remain at MCAA and MSGA and we will contact the specific families for pick up. MCAA and MSGA students who need to be picked up later can attend our After School Program at MCAA.— MariettaCitySchools (@MariettaCitySch) August 18, 2021
CBS46 has a team on the way to the scene. Stay with CBS46 for the latest information.
This story is developing and will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.