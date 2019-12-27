SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) Two men accused of robbing a teen inside a bathroom of a Publix location in Gwinnett County are in police custody.
Roderick Doral Fountain, 18, and Alim Njai Yilla, 18, were arrested on Thursday and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.
Gwinnett County Police say the teens stole and iPhone and Apple Airpods from the teen on Nov. 9, 2019.
The teen said the men blocked the door of the restroom and refused to let him go until he handed over the items.
They're both charged with one count of robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.