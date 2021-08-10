UPDATE (CBS46) — We now know what led to the soft lockdown and coordinated release of students at Abbotts Hill Elementary School Tuesday afternoon.
According to Johns Creek Police, just after 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Abbotts Bridge Road and Surrey Park Trail, which is near the elementary school.
Police say they contained that shots fired threat to a home nearby and North Metro SWAT is on scene trying to bring a resolution to the incident.
Police say they are in the process of completing the safe release of students.
UPDATE (CBS46) — Fulton County Schools tell CBS46 Abbotts Hill Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown after an incident in a nearby neighborhood.
Johns Creek Police have confirmed that the school is not in imminent danger. We still do not know the details of the incident that led to the lockdown.
The district says students are being released on a normal schedule and all steps are being taken to create a safe, orderly dismissal.
Traffic, buses, and car pick-up, will be diverted away from the area where the incident is occurring. Students who live in the impacted neighborhood or walk home, will remain at school until they can be safely released to parents or guardians.
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) — The Johns Creek Police Department says it is currently working a "serious incident" near Abbotts Hill Elementary School.
Details are limited at this time, but a tweet from Johns Creek PD says the incident took place on Abbotts Bridge Road near the elementary school.
Police say they are working with the Fulton County School District to release students safely. The tweet says bus students will be released first, followed by carpool riders.
JCPD is currently working a Serious Incident on Abbotts Bridge Rd near Abbotts Hill Elementary. We are working in conjunction with Fulton County Schools to coordinate the students being released safely. Bus students will be released first followed by carpool riders. pic.twitter.com/H4E7JZ9H6i— Johns Creek PD (@JohnsCreekPD) August 10, 2021
