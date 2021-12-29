UPDATE (CBS46) — The team walks and parade have been canceled for today's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
The FanFest will continue as scheduled between 2 and 6 p.m. at the Georgia World Congress Center and the game will kick off at 7 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Peach Bowl officials are monitoring the weather and will make a decision closer to the game as to whether or not the roof will be open.
A soggy scene around @MBStadium this morning for @CFAPeachBowl fans. The risk of downpours diminishes late this afternoon, and they may be able to open the roof for the game this evening.#cbs46 pic.twitter.com/6M9BEJxS8n— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) December 30, 2021
If the roof is closed, masks will be required to be worn upon entry and expected to be worn throughout the stadium when not actively eating or drinking.
If the roof is open, masks will only be required in enclosed spaces such as team store, elevators and club lounges, but strongly encouraged throughout the stadium.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Despite the cancelation of multiple sporting events in the last several days because of the COVID-19 surge, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl is still scheduled to take place on Thursday.
Weather permitting, organizers plan to open the Mercedes-Benz Stadium roof for the game between Pitt and Michigan State.
With the stadium roof open, fans will not be required to wear masks in any open-air areas of the venue including the seating bowl, concourses and suites with doors to the open air. However, mask wearing is still strongly recommended throughout the stadium and will be required in any enclosed spaces including the club spaces, press box, retail store and other enclosed rooms.
Fans can still expect to see enhanced stadium cleaning protocols, contactless concessions with mobile payment and ordering options, as well as increased sanitization stations and stadium personnel wearing masks.
Fans are also being reminded that the Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a cashless facility. If a fan forgets to bring a card, there will be kiosks where they can obtain prepaid debit cards with no transaction fees.
Tickets must be also downloaded to a mobile device for entry to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. There will not be any pdf or print at home options. Fans can log into their account via the Peach Bowl, Inc. app to access their order and present the ticket barcode at the gates.
Clear Bag Policy:
Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container at FanFest, stadium plaza areas, stadium gates or when approaching queue lines of for entry into the stadium:
Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, and are no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”
Small clutch bags, with or without a handle or strap, that do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ (approximately the size of a hand)
An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose
Bags will be monitored at secondary security perimeter locations set up around Mercedes-Benz Stadium and increased law enforcement and K-9 patrols will be prevalent throughout the area.
Items that are typically carried in diaper or baby bags must be carried in a clear bag that meets the standards of the bag policy.
Fans may still bring items such as binoculars and cameras, provided they are not in cases, as well as smart phones into Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Guests with non-complying bags can store their items for $5 at one of the bag valet locations outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fan can also download the Binbox app and securely store items in a rented locker outside of Gate 1 (Northside Drive sidewalk, near The Home Depot Backyard) for a fee ranging from $5 to $9.
