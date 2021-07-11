UPDATE: A deadly shooting involving a gun transaction was not a legal purchase, say police.
A police spokesperson tells CBS46 News this was not a legal gun transaction because the victim was an 18-year-old boy who cannot legally buy firearms.
According to authorities, the suspect is a black male, but no other details are known.
The preliminary information suggests the victim was shot on Fayetteville Road at Swamp Creek, and the victim’s friend drove him to the 8000 Block of Tara Blvd, where the friend called the police.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we are working to learn more about the victim and the suspect.
Stay with CBS46 News as we get more details.
JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- One man is dead after police say he was shot after completing a firearm transaction with a suspect.
Clayton County Police say the shooting took place in the 8000 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro Friday evening.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the hospital but later died.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
The case has been turned over to the Clayton County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.