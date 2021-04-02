Atlanta Police responded to a call that a father and his 2-year-old son had both been attacked by a loose dog back on March 22.
Reports say that the child received multiple lacerations and was transported to Hughes Spalding Hospital.
The Atlanta Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Enforcement and Prevention Unit and Homeless Outreach Prevention and Engagement Team were informed that the child had recently been released from the hospital with gifts in tow. Law enforcement official paid a visit to show support for the young boy.
