UPDATE (CBS46) — Towers High School sent the following statement after a large fight at the Decatur high school on Wednesday:
Yesterday’s incident remains under investigation, however, the matter was handled administratively and criminal charges were filed. Other charges are pending.
The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) does not tolerate violence of any kind. Student behaviors are governed by the DCSD Code of Student Conduct, which identifies levels of consequences for fighting—including counseling, suspension, and expulsion. There are also preemptive measures in place to address fighting, including counseling, conflict resolution measures, parent meetings, social and emotional support, parent support, and additional public safety resources.
Small group sessions are utilized by district social workers and psychologists to mitigate student conflicts and bring about resolutions. There is currently an increased presence of social workers and psychologists at Towers High School.
Towers High School operates the Towers C.A.R.E.S. (Collaboration, Accountability, Relationships, & Engagement for Success for all Students) program. Its mission is to build healthy relationships between students and adults, in and outside of school, while also providing resources for our students and families to be successful. The school also partners with Communities In Schools, an organization that works within schools to help at-risk students.
The DeKalb County School District hosts programs, such as My Brother’s Keeper and My Sister’s Keeper, to ensure student success by supporting academic achievement, service, and mentorship.
The district also promotes “See Something, Say Something,” which encourages our students to speak up if they see a weapon on school grounds. The district encourages parents to discuss these incidents with their children and emphasizes when a student brings a weapon to school, they are subject to district rules and Georgia law.
The district will continue to implement proactive measures to provide a safe and positive learning environment for students.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County School District police responded to a large fight at Towers High School in Decatur Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said measures were taken by the school resource officer to control the situation, including discharging pepper spray.
EMS treated those who were affected by the pepper spray.
A student was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
All students involved in the fight have been charged.
This is a developing story. Stick with CBS46 for the latest details.
