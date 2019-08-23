HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) The Hall County Sheriff's Office says the cause of death of K9 officer Gus, who passed away on August 13, was not from toxic algae.
Gus, an 8 year-old K-9 officer with the Hall County Sheriff's Office, jumped into a pond to cool off, after chasing a suspect. He became ill and later died.
The department says they were contacted by the Murrayville Veterinary Clinic, who have been working with the University of Georgia to determine a cause of death.
The university says they've ruled out the toxic blue-green algae as the cause. They're still awaiting word on what happened but they're contemplating the possibility of a heart attack or brain aneurysm.
