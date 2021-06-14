UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say the two suspects in custody for this shooting are both 15 years old.
APD says a 15-year-old male and 15-year-old female were arrested and charged with the following:
- Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder.
- Armed Robbery
- Aggravated Assault
- Tampering with Evidence
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under the Age of 18 Years
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
CBS46 will continue to follow this story throughout the day and provide updates as they come in.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A security guard in his early 40's is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at Lenox Square Mall Sunday night.
Police said at least two men approached the security guard at gunpoint around 8:30 p.m. Officers were not able to say why the men approached the security guard at gunpoint, but detectives are looking at robbery as a possibility.
Responding officers provided the security guard with medical assistance before paramedics arrived.
Witnesses reportedly told arriving officers what direction the suspects fled. Police then set up a perimeter, and after searching the area, two suspects were arrested by the Westin Hotel. According to a police spokesperson, guns were recovered during the search for the suspects.
Detectives are working to determine if additional suspects were involved in the shooting.
An Atlanta police spokesperson credited the department’s 2021 Summer Plan with the quick capture of the suspects. “The Summer Plan gave us a multitude of police units..., so as the situation unfolded, dozens of officers were in the area to assist in arresting the suspect,” a police spokesperson said.
When the incident happened, CBS46's Jasmina Alston said police surrounded the mall and a nearby parking garage in front of the Westin.
Happening now: heavy police presence at Lenox Mall. Reports of shots fired at or around location, we’re working to learn more. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/mwoGxPIDdT— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) June 14, 2021
Lenox Mall posted a statement on the mall's security plan on its website. The statement was posted before this latest shooting. In addition to off-duty Atlanta police officers, the mall said it employs 120 trained specialists that provide real-time close circuit monitoring, dispatching, and local, state, and national intelligence gathering.
According to the statement, “We are committed to the safety of our employees, shoppers, and retailers and invest millions of dollars to support the largest private security program in Buckhead. During business hours, the properties are continuously monitored by 18 or more hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officers and more than 13 private security officers, who utilize patrol cars, UTVs, and Segways to patrol in and around the property. Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza are the two of the most surveilled environments in Atlanta and has 18 times more security personnel by square acre than the city of Atlanta, with security extending to off-hours when the properties are closed, providing for around-the-clock coverage.”
This is the latest shooting in Buckhead after a series of other shootings:
- November 2020, one person was shot near the Apple Store at Lenox Mall in broad daylight.
- December 2020, a seven-year-old girl was shot as she rode in the car with her aunt near Phipps Plaza. Police arrested a man for that shooting.
- January 2021, a man driving a Rolls Royce was fatally shot on Sidney Marcus Boulevard.
- April 2021, two men were shot on Peachtree Road near Moon Dogs.
- June 2021, a man out on a morning jog was shot. Police arrested a man in connection to that shooting.
The shootings come as a group pushes for Buckhead to form its own city.
Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.