DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — Route 166 in Douglasville is currently shut down in both directions after a crash shortly before 5:13 p.m. Wednesday.
The crash, which involved a tractor-trailer and a four-door car, happened about half a mile east of Big A and about a mile west of West Chapel Hill Road. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
Two people were hurt in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Department of Public Safety are on the scene.
There was also a serious crash on Veterans Memorial Highway just east of Fairburn Road around 4 p.m. The crash involved 2 vehicles and one person was rushed to a hospital.
Douglas County Fire, police and the sheriff's office all responded.
Veterans Memorial Highway is closed in both directions because of the crash. It is expected to be closed for a few hours.
