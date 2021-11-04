ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating allegations of a rape that occurred at a house near the University of Georgia involving a football player.
On Oct. 29, a woman reported that she was having drinks when she fell asleep. She alleged that she awoke to the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Adam Anderson, having sex with her as she was lying in a bed.
She was able to leave the house, telling police that the incident was nonconsensual.
Authorities reported that the victim was interviewed, but no contact has been made with Anderson.
Police confirm Anderson has been suspended, however he has not been charged and is not in custody at this time.
The University of Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart released the following statement:
"We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols."
On behalf of Adam Anderson his attorney Steve Sadow released the following statement:
“Adam denies in the strongest terms possible the unfounded and unsupported allegations of sexual misconduct. He has been notified of the allegations made to the police and to the UGA Equal Opportunity Office (EOO), and has come to learn that the complainant has already apparently made inconsistent claims - that she was “unconscious” during the conduct to the EOO but “awoke” from sleep by the conduct to the police. In the interest of justice and fairness, Adam hopes and prays the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and not prejudge him based on inconsistent, unsubstantiated and baseless accusations.”
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.