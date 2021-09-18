UPDATE (CBS46) — A man has been arrested for the Sept. 18 attack on a woman near University of Georgia.
The University of Georgia Police Department arrested Tritavious Malik Harris and are charging him with robbery, aggravated battery, kidnapping, sexual battery, battery, simple assault, and criminal trespass in connection.
The attack happened near the North Campus Parking Deck.
The University of Georgia Police Department would like to thank the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and the Jefferson Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.
Initial story below
____________________________________________________________
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The University of Georgia Police Department needs help identifying a man who attacked a woman overnight.
At 2:33 a.m. on Sept. 18, a UGA police officer found a woman unconscious and lying on the sidewalk near Fulton Street and the North Campus Parking Deck.
EMS was called to render aid.
Police said camera footage showed the man pictured above physically assaulting the woman, taking her cell phone, and groping her.
The man ran away as two other men, who were uninvolved, walked into the area.
The attacker is described as a black man, medium build with medium length hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants, black shoes, and underwear that is visible from the rear.
Anyone who may have been in the area or has more information about this event is urged to call the UGA Police Department at (706) 542-2200.
