UPDATE (CBS46)-- Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim in Friday's shooting as Darien Gatewood, 30. He is described as a black man.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex left one person dead Friday afternoon.
The incident happened around 2:37 p.m. at the Sorelle Apartments on Parkland Drive in the Lindbergh area. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.
NOW: Homicide Investigation at Parkland Dr NE. COVERAGE on @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/S0wl2ueoxH— Crystal Bui (@crystalbuinews) October 15, 2021
Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Stay with CBS46 News for details.
