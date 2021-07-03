COBB COUNTY (CBS46)— A man is dead after a shooting at a Cobb County country club Saturday afternoon.
The Georgia State Golf Association sent their condolences to the victim, Gene Siller, the Director of Golf at Pinetree Country Club in a tweet at 8:41 p.m.
All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends. 🙏— Georgia State Golf Association (@GSGA) July 4, 2021
Officials said the male suspect was last seen near Pinetree County Club headed towards Frey Lake Road.
Police said the suspect was then seen around 4:30 p.m. on Club Drive headed towards Shiloh Road. He has long hair, a white or tan shirt and dark-colored work pants.
The suspect is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
CBS46 is working on this developing story.
