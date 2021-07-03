COBB COUNTY (CBS46)— A man is dead after a shooting at a Cobb County country club Saturday afternoon.

The Georgia State Golf Association sent their condolences to the victim, Gene Siller, the Director of Golf at Pinetree Country Club in a tweet at 8:41 p.m. 

Officials said the male suspect was last seen near Pinetree County Club headed towards Frey Lake Road.

Police said the suspect was then seen around 4:30 p.m. on Club Drive headed towards Shiloh Road. He has long hair, a white or tan shirt and dark-colored work pants.

The suspect is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

CBS46 is working on this developing story.

