UPDATE: The victims and a suspect in the Friday night double homicide have been identified.
Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the victims identities as Robert Bankston, 25 of Atlanta, and Cedrika Smith, 35 of Atlanta.
According to authorities, the victims were brother and sister.
A police spokesperson said after a thorough investigation homicide detectives secured arrest warrants against Lamorris Willie J Godfrey, 35.
Investigators said the shooting resulted from a dispute between the parties.
Police tell us the exact relationship between the victims and Godfrey is being investigated.
Godfrey is facing a slew of charges including Murder, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Godfrey is booked at the Fulton County Jail.
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A shooting in southwest Atlanta killed two people Friday night.
The incident happened in the 1000 block of Sells Avenue around 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered two people dead on the scene. During the investigation, officers reported that they have detained one person at this time.
Homicide investigators are determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The investigation continues.
