UPDATE (CBS46) — Atlanta Police have released video of the incident involving a car that was stolen with a one-year-old child inside.
The running car was stole around 5L30 p.m. Officers began canvassing the area and quickly located a vehicle that matched the description near University and Pryor Street SW. They requested backup along with the APD Phoenix Air Unit.
The driver and the other person inside the car attempted to escape but hit a stop sign. The driver took off running towards Richmond Circle SE and the passenger ran towards Jonesboro Road SE.
The Phoenix heat-sensing technology on the chopper was able to locate the driver hiding inside of a dumpster under the garbage. He was taken into custody.
The passenger has not been arrested.
The child was located at a business and was not harmed.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police say a child was inside of an unattended vehicle when it was stolen around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17.
It happened near W Peachtree Street NW and Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard NW in downtown Atlanta. A woman told police that she left her vehicle, which contained her small child, running and unattended for a short period of time. While she was away from the vehicle, two males jumped in and took off.
The males removed the child from the vehicle a short distance away and then left the area.
The child was located unharmed and the empty vehicle was located later.
Police are still looking for the males who took the vehicle.
Atlanta Police have repeatedly warned people not to leave their cars unlocked and running.
