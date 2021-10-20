UPDATE (CBS46): Stinging criticism of former mayor Kasim Reed's eight years in office comes from the local chapter of the NAACP, an organization Reed says he has belonged to all his life.
Richard Rose, a retired Certified Public Accountant, has led the Atlanta chapter for seven years. His letter includes half a dozen areas where he says Reed's administration was bad for people of color.
Reed fought back within hours saying, "The allegations contained in this letter are false and wholly without merit...." and "It is unfortunate that a leader of a local chapter is allowing this historic organization to be used by dark money interests."
The NAACP Atlanta chapter made clear the critical views in the letter were not those of the president alone.
The vote to issue the letter was a unanimous verdict of the executive committee, Richard Rose said. Among that committee are these officers of the chapter:
Vice President Gerald Griggs
Karen René, second vice president
Tanya Miller, third vice president
Tarshekia West, secretary
Jessica Bryson, treasurer
Irene Camara, assistant secretary
______________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46): Mayoral candidate Kasim Reed's spokesperson Anne Torres sent the following statement in response to the Atlanta NAACP:
“Mayor Kasim Reed is a lifetime member of the NAACP and is committed to the mission and work of this path breaking organization. The allegations contained in this letter are false and wholly without merit. Our campaign is being attacked because we sought and received the support of the women and men of the Atlanta Police Department at a time when crime and violence is devastating our city. We remain honored to have the support of The International Brotherhood of Police Officers (IBPO) Local 623 and are committed to making Atlanta safe in a manner that is consistent with our values as the cradle of the Civil Rights movement.
It should be noted that our campaign has also received the endorsements of leading organizations and unions including The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 134, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Georgia Local 1644, the Georgia Federation of Public Service Employees (FPSE), the International Union of Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local 8 Southeast, the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys and The Atlanta Daily World. Notably, we have also received the support of Ambassador Andrew Young and Maynard Jackson III. It is unfortunate that a leader of a local chapter is allowing this historic organization to be used by dark money interests. We have spoken to the national leadership of the NAACP and will await their guidance regarding this deeply disturbing matter.”
Comprehensive voter guide for the Atlanta Mayoral Race
Initial story below ______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In a rare move, the President of the Atlanta NAACP issued a statement Wednesday speaking out against Atlanta Mayoral candidate Kasim Reed.
Let us be clear, leadership voted on & released the statement on the administration of the @CityofAtlanta under @KasimReed. The Atlanta @NAACP has spoken on this matter & stands behind the statement of facts made by President @rsrosejr. #FactsMatter #gapol #atlpol pic.twitter.com/zxakotKHQb— NAACP ATLANTA (@NaacpAtlanta) October 21, 2021
CBS46 News has reached out to Reed for comment regarding NAACP's statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.