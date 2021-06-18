UPDATE (CBS46) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Marietta woman in connection to the April 20 murder of Rosanna Delgado.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the warrant for Murder has been issued for 28-year-old Maria Katherine Chavez Encarnacion of Marietta.
The GBI says Encarnacion's last known location is in Mexico.
Anyone with any information about Encarnacion’s current location is asked to contact the GBI. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
If anyone sees Encarnacion, please contact 911.
Murder warrants have been issued for suspects in the Gilmer County murder of Rossana Delgado, 37, of Bethlehem, GA, that occurred on April 20, 2021.
The suspects that are wanted in connection with this murder are Megan Alyssa Colone, 30, of Stone Mountain, GA, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, 35, of Gainesville, GA, Oscar Manuel Garcia, 26, of Austell, GA, Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29, of Oklahoma City, OK and one unidentified man.
It is believed that the five suspects may no longer be in Georgia. Colone may be traveling under the alias, Grace Beda. Colone is believed to be traveling with her minor children. Authorities nationwide have been alerted about these individuals.
On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at approximately 7 a.m., the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at a residence in Cherry Log, Georgia. Gilmer County deputies responded and then requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland, GA. The victim found at the scene was later identified as Delgado. Delgado was reported as a missing person in Barrow County, Georgia on April 16, 2021. She was last seen in DeKalb County on April 16, 2021.
Concerted efforts to identify the fifth suspect in this case are ongoing. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Colone, Ayala-Rodriguez, Garcia or Barbosa-Juarez are asked to call the GBI Tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), report the information online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online or by downloading the mobile app, See Something Send Something. If you see any of these individuals, do not approach them. Call 911 immediately.
This investigation is still very active. The GBI and the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office continue to coordinate with the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Department, and the Chamblee Police Department, as well as multiple state, local and Federal agencies to locate and hold the responsible parties accountable.
The autopsy results are pending.
Upon completion of this investigation, the file will be provided to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.
