UPDATE (CBS46) -- The woman found dead at a hotel along Barrett Creek Parkway in Marietta has been identified as 31-year-old Jalin Belton.
Cobb County police responded to the scene at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday after calls came in of a person down. Investigators believe she died from an edged weapon.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should contact Cobb County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit at 770-499-4111 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
Original story below
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body at an extended stay in Cobb County.
Police say they have located a body of a woman inside the InTown Suites Extended Stay on Barrett Creek Parkway in Marietta Monday afternoon.
Residents tell CBS46 that this investigation is all unfolding on fourth floor of the building and no one can get on or off that floor.
"This is a big concern finding out that it was a homicide in this hotel, because this has been a family friendly hotel and like I said in the last couple of months its been a lot bigger turn over so you get everybody from all walks of life...a hotel is still a hotel," said a resident who wanted to remain anonymous.
