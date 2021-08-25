UPDATE (CBS46) — CBS46 reporter Zac Summer spoke with an eyewitness on scene who tells him a woman was attempting to avoid another vehicle, which caused her to swerve into fencing and plunge onto the Atlanta BeltLine below.
The witness said the woman appeared to be the only person in the car.
On the scene of a deadly crash on the Beltline (David Ralph Abernathy & Cascade). Witness tells me a woman was attempting to avoid some another vehicle, flew over the bridge and landed on Beltline. Witness said woman appeared to be the only person in car. The latest at 6. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/KxnusVNneh— Zac Summers (@ZacOnTV) August 25, 2021
Initial story below.
______________________________________________________________
ATLANTA (CBS46) — One person is dead after a crash at Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard at Cascade Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
Video from Chopper46 shows a vehicle that went over the embankment and crashed onto the Beltline below. It is not clear if anyone on the Beltline was injured or if the person who was killed was in the vehicle or a bystander.
Several emergency personnel are still on scene assessing the situation and working to gather more information on what happened. The Beltline appears to be shut down in this area. You are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Further details are limited at this time and we are working to confirm more information. CBS46 has a team on the way to the scene now and will provide an update as soon as they arrive.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.