UPDATE (CBS46) — India Eppinger has been located and is safe, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are asking for the public's help finding a 30-year-old woman who went missing after getting into a car in southwest Atlanta
The woman, India Eppinger, is described as being 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with red, black and gold dreads. She was last seen entering a black 4-door Hyundai along Sylvan Road.
Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
