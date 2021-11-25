UPDATE (CBS46) — The victim in this incident has been identified as 42-year-old Marcia Chance. Police say she died of stab wounds.
The Gwinnett County Police Department has arrested her son, 18-year-old Varian Hibbert, for her death. He is being charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and is currently at the Gwinnett County Detention Center.
The incident was reported shortly before noon.
Initial story below
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a homicide on Misty Valley Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville Thursday.
Gwinnett County Police Department says they were dispatched to a domestic-related assault shortly before noon. When they arrived, they found a dead woman inside.
GCPD took a person of interest into custody. Information on the individuals involved is being withheld until notification can be made.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to gather more information.
This is a developing story.
