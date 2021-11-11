*** Editors Note: This story contains language and depictions that may be triggering
UPDATE (CBS46) — Adam Anderson, a football player at UGA who has been charged with rape, faced a judge online on Thursday.
It was a short proceeding, lasting less than 5 minutes.
Many people on campus say they are shocked by the charge.
"It's definitely something awful. Like it's not a good situation. And it's just really sad," says UGA student Michael McElroy.
Anderson, who leads the team in sacs, was suspended last week after the allegations were made.
"There's not much being talked about very broadly," said UGA sutdent Alisa Vladimirova. "Like people aren't explicitly coming out and talking about the allegations."
McElroy said, "I feel like stories like this need a little more publicity just so we can really rally behind and stop this on college campuses."
Anderson's attorney says the football player is innocent and intends to vigorously defend himself in court.
"I definitely wouldn’t put all my eggs in one basket here. Take everything with a grain of salt. But I definitely think things like this should be discussed. A rape allegation is a pretty serious matter. It’s not something many people joke about," concluded McElroy.
Initial story below
_____________________________________________________________
UPDATE (CBS46) -- On Tuesday, Adam Anderson was arrested and charged with rape, police say. He was then transported to Athens-Clarke County Jail.
Court documents show a 21-year-old woman told Athens Police that on Oct. 29 she went to a residence after having some drinks and woke up to the 22-year-old linebacker's sexually assaulting her while she was lying in bed.
Documents show she also told police it was nonconsensual and that she was able to leave the house after the incident.
Meanwhile, the football star maintains his innocence. His attorney, Steve Sadow, releasing the following statement:
Adam is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. He will seek release on bond. Adam hopes and prays the the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and afford him the presumption of innocence that the law demands."
Anderson willingly surrendered to authorities after the charges were filed against him.
Initial story below ___________________________________________________________
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating allegations of a rape that occurred at a house near the University of Georgia involving a football player.
On Oct. 29, a woman reported that she was having drinks when she fell asleep. She alleged that she awoke to the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Adam Anderson, having sex with her as she was lying in a bed.
She was able to leave the house, telling police that the incident was nonconsensual.
Authorities reported that the victim was interviewed, but no contact has been made with Anderson.
Police confirm Anderson has been suspended, however he has not been charged and is not in custody at this time.
The University of Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart released the following statement:
"We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols."
On behalf of Adam Anderson his attorney Steve Sadow released the following statement:
“Adam denies in the strongest terms possible the unfounded and unsupported allegations of sexual misconduct. He has been notified of the allegations made to the police and to the UGA Equal Opportunity Office (EOO), and has come to learn that the complainant has already apparently made inconsistent claims - that she was “unconscious” during the conduct to the EOO but “awoke” from sleep by the conduct to the police. In the interest of justice and fairness, Adam hopes and prays the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and not prejudge him based on inconsistent, unsubstantiated and baseless accusations.”
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
