CITY OF SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A UPS driver was rushed to an area hospital with severe injuries after his truck collided with a train early Friday evening.
Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Roberts Road.
It is believed the driver of the UPS truck was attempting to cross the tracks when the collision occurred.
The investigation is ongoing.
