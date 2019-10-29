ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) United Parcel Service is looking to add nearly 50,000 seasonal workers as they'll host a hiring event on November 1 called 'Brown Friday."
There will be more than 185 job fairs across the country, including four in metro Atlanta, and many employers will be hiring on-the-spot.
“Just about everyone has heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but for anyone looking for a great seasonal job this holiday season, give yourself the gift of a career with UPS,” said Danelle McCusker, Vice President, Human Resources in a press release. “Many of those who come to one of our job fairs this Friday could be signed up for a seasonal role by Monday, and many of our senior execs, including me, began their careers here with a seasonal job.”
According to the UPS website, the full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers and driver-helpers – have long been an entry point for permanent employment within the company.
In metro Atlanta, there are four events taking place on Friday. Those events are in Roswell, Doraville, Forest Park and Atlanta and all begin at 8 a.m.
Here are the locations of the events:
Roswell (1300 Old Ellis Road)
Doraville (3772 Pleasantdale Road)
Forest Park (255 Southfield Parkway)
Atlanta (215 Marvin Miller SW)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.