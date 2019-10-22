ATLANTA (CBS46) – UPS and CVS have struck a unique partnership that could see prescription medications delivered by drone.
The company said it will develop a “variety of drone delivery use cases” in partnership with CVS including “delivery of prescriptions and retail products to the homes of CVS Pharmacy customers from its retails stores.”
UPS is taking part in the program through a subsidiary called UPS Flight Forward (UPSFF). The company currently delivers medical samples by drone to WakeMed Hospital in North Carolina. UPSFF also “plans to deliver packages to consumers at their homes in the near future.”
UPSFF said it has received government permission to operate a drone airline which will allow the company to fly as many drones as necessary to meet consumer demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.