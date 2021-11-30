UPS just posted record-breaking profits, plans to hike prices in 2022

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now's your chance! UPS announced Tuesday that they will hire nearly 590 seasonal employees in the Atlanta area amid the holiday season.  

The company plans to fill the following positions: package handlers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.

UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide following the company’s announcement in September.

If interested in a seasonal job with UPS, applicants should apply here

