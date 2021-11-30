ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Need a job? Now's your chance! UPS announced Tuesday that they will hire nearly 590 seasonal employees in the Atlanta area amid the holiday season.
The company plans to fill the following positions: package handlers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.
UPS expects to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide following the company’s announcement in September.
If interested in a seasonal job with UPS, applicants should apply here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.