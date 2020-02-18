ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- About 90,000 people live in Southwest Atlanta. Most neighbors will tell you about the long, annoying, and exasperating drive north to shop at some of their favorite stores.
CBS46 is investigating the long-time complaints of people who live in the predominately African-American area.
Parts of southwest Atlanta are home to some of the most affluent, prominent, and educated African-Americans.
Ann Pope has lived in the upscale neighborhood “The Cascades" for the last 15 years.
“I love my neighbors, I love the walkability of my neighborhood,” Pope said.
But she does not love her choices for shopping and dining in Southwest Atlanta.
Her neighborhood is not unique. There are several nearby communities with swanky 6,000-square foot homes in developments like: Guilford Forest, Audubon Estates and others.
“In terms of retail, it’s limited,” said the senior project coordinator.
Three miles away from Pope, there’s Greenbriar mall with Macy’s as the only department store, and Camp Creek Marketplace is six miles away.
There is a Kroger grocery store east of I-285 on Cascade Road and a Publix grocery store west of I-285. Some nearby strip malls include staples like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A, and Applebee’s.
If Pope and her husband want to go to their favorite stores and restaurants, they have to hope and pray for good traffic considering they have to drive 14 miles to Atlantic Station and about 20 miles to Lenox Square Mall.
The closest Whole Foods, Sprouts, Fresh Market and Trader Joes average about 15 miles away from their home in Southwest Atlanta.
Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet represents Southwest Atlanta with a 96 percent black population. Councilmember Andrea Boone has a 94-percent African-American district.
Both told CBS46 it is ridiculous for their constituents to have to drive so far to shop.
“I think that it is racism,” said Council member Overstreet of developers. “All they do is look at a zip code and decide what they'd like to put there."
Trying to lure retailers, last year Council member Overstreet and other council members traveled to the Las Vegas convention of the International Council of Shopping Centers with a team from Invest Atlanta, the economic development arm of the city. Overstreet talked with developers.
“They said the area, immediately around Greenbriar Mall couldn’t support the things that I was asking for. I said that’s not true, I live in a neighborhood with an expendable income of over $3,000 a month.”
In his 38 years in the commercial real estate industry, this is the comment that disappointed Dallas Smith most, when trying to attract retail to Southwest Atlanta
“[A developer] he said, I'm just afraid that the blacks on that end who don't have money, there will be a riot someday in one of my stores, and I don't want that," said Smith.
The native Atlantan who is the CEO of T. Dallas Smith & Company believes there's an industry problem with diversity; with blacks making up less than two percent of brokerages nationally; and a lack of awareness among white commercial brokers.
"We've got to get the brokerage community aware of these opportunities," Smith said.
He’s also on the board of the Atlanta Board of Commercial Realtors and says his group is now making race-awareness and diversity a priority among commercial realtors.
"They realize that location, location, location really is the issue, not complexion, complexion, complexion," Smith said.
Meantime, Smith has plans to introduce brokers to Southside leaders.
Also, Councilmember Overstreet is planning to organize a developers roundtable.
The head of Invest Atlanta Dr. Eliosa Klementich tells CBS46 what her agency is doing to spark retail development. She says part of the equation is about adding job centers.
CBS46 requested insight from The International Council of Shopping Centers, however, a spokesperson responded, "We don’t have information to speak to this topic."
