UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Storms packing a powerful punch ripped an entire home of its foundation in Upson County and left a devastating path of destruction.
Those storms tore through the region Sunday night and into Monday morning, toppling trees and knocking out power to nearly 80,000 Georgia Power customers. One of those was Upson County resident Kelvin Duke, whose home was ripped apart by the storms.
The county was hit with an EF3 tornado, with winds of up to 140 miles per hour. Duke says he and his family had to huddle in a hallway of the home, which began spitting apart as he and his family were inside.
"I could feel the air coming up from the floor," Duke told CBS46 News. "I was waiting for the home to be picked up from its foundation."
When it was finally over, Duke's barn was demolished and some of the animals inside didn't make it through. Duke also says his middle school diploma was found about 30 miles away.
Upson County, near Georgia 74 and Trinity Road, now has incredible damage. Countless trees are either uprooted or snapped in half and road signs were ripped from the pavement.
Crews were able to remove the house that was ripped from its foundation and moved into the middle of Highway 74 back onto a grassy patch of land. Now all that’s left of it is a pile of rubble.
