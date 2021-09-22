ATLANTA (CBS46) — During times of heavy rain and storm weather, puddles of water can be seen pooling in the streets of Metro Atlanta with cars struggling to make it through.
Georgia has already seen damage from heavy rains. In June, tropical storm Claudette broke a 50-year-old record for the most rainfall experienced in the metro Atlanta area in a single day.
As the state advances further into hurricane season, organizations, like the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), are urging residents to make sure they're protected against a common threat known as urban flooding.
Jason Hunter, Chief of the FEMA Flood Plain Management and Insurance Branch, says the next tropical storm can have a significant impact on the Atlanta community.
Flooding is commonly seen in areas with a body of water nearby, but for metro Atlanta the type of development in the city encourages water to build up on roads, something officials are calling urban flooding.
Hunter says concrete and a lack of places for water to drain is part of the problem that encourages pools of water, sometimes several inches deep, to form.
"It's very important to have residents purchase flood insurance and protect their investment," he said.
Hunter adds that a common mistake he keeps seeing is homeowners not realizing that flood damage is often not covered by homeowner's insurance, meaning people are left paying out of their own pocket when the unexpected happens.
And although flooding insurance seems to be the answer, it's not cheap. Starting Oct. 1, 76% of Georgian's will have to pay upwards of an extra $100 for flood insurance with FEMA.
Hunter says it's still important to make sure you're covered.
"Flood damage can cause about $25,000 of damage." he explained, noting that the expense out of pocket would outweigh the increased cost for insurance.
For more information about Urban Flooding, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.