ATLANTA (CBS46) — It’s a place where people of color can make noise about the good news going on in the Black community.
The Ryan Cameron show is one of the highest rated shows on local radio and it is one led by the Atlanta-born powerhouse, Ryan Cameron.
Cameron let CBS46's Tori Cooper into his studio to talk about the history behind his station, 107.5 97.5, that is known for bringing together the best mix of Atlanta voices.
“Shout out to everybody. We got a nice little number out here, Michael Mauldin, L.A. Reid, the legends. We’re talking about the Black music and entertainment Walk of Fame that is Feb. 17” Cameron said during one of his shows guest staring Michael Mauldin and L.A. Reid.
Mauldin is a record executive and father of hip hop mogul Jermain Dupri.
L.A. Reid was the CEO of LaFace Records who helped kick off careers of Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber, Usher and Rihanna.
Cameron, meanwhile, has dedicated his career at 107.5 97.5 to amplifying voices of those making a difference in the Black community.
Not only is he known for being the ‘Voice of Atlanta,' he has also helped catapult small local Black names in Atlanta to a global scale.
One of his closest friends and former intern Chris Luda Criss Bridges is now a multi Grammy Award winner and actor.
“I never knew it would turn into a 30-year career or a hall of fame career, but I did know that I liked the way I sounded on the radio,” Cameron said.
Cameron also used his platform to create a children’s foundation expanding programs focused on leadership, violence prevention and teen driven education.
The Ryan Cameron Show would not be possible without the mastermind and media mogul raising the volume on the need to tell positive black stories, Cathy Hughes.
“There was no one really telling the good news, there was no black radio. So I embarked on the first 24 hour news talk format from a black perspective,” said Hughes.
In 1980, Hughes started Radio One WOL in the heart of the nation’s capitol at a time when the city was facing a crisis.
“I took the mute button off the Black community,” Hughes said.
Her start up radio station on little H street in Washington D.C. shot to the top of the charts and now she is the CEO of more than 50 radio stations and 20 markets.
However, Hughes didn’t stop at radio. TV One Network was her next smash hit, where she opened up another channel for Black voices to shine.
She interviewed a number of household names from former President Barack Obama to award winning actor Denzel Washington.
“I learned to accept the responsibility to not only cover my people, but assisting them where necessary and when necessary to tell their story in the best possible way,” Hughes said.
“She is certainly one of the greats if not the greatest,” L.A. Reid said.
“She was the reason that I came to radio one in 1995 because I heard her speak and she talked about needing to continue to lift up our people no matter what,” Cameron explained.
Urban One Media 107.5. 97.5 continues to be one of the many stations under Cathy Hughes helping keep Black stories alive.
You can catch the Ryan Cameron Show from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays on 107.5 97.5.
