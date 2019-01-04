Atlanta, GA (CBS46) More and more people are visiting urgent care centers when they are sick, instead of making an appointment with a primary care doctor or going to the emergency room.
David Weiner knew it was time to see a doctor after feeling under the weather for almost a week.
“I had a sore throat for the past few days and wanted to get checked out and a rash on my hands and face,” Weiner told CBS46 News. “You are seen quickly and get good service and much easier than going to my primary care doctor.”
New research in the Journal of American Medicine finds the number of people treated at urgent care centers has more than doubled over the past 8 years, while visits to primary care doctors and the emergency room for non-life threatening conditions are declining.
Dr. J.D. Zipkin says the centers treat a wide range of conditions, from cold and flu to broken bones and injuries that need stitches.
But he says urgent care should not replace regular doctor visits and that emergencies always require a trip to the ER.
“We are a lot more convenient. Patients can look at our wait times live online,” said Doctor Zipkin. “The time that is not appropriate to go to urgent care is things that really need the emergency room like heart attack, strokes, major motor vehicle accidents or any other large trauma that really needs an emergency room.”
Most urgent care visits cost significantly less than an ER visit, and are similar in price to a primary care visit.
In less than 30 minutes, Weiner left with a treatment plan for his sore throat and poison ivy.
Urgent care clinics can ease demand in crowded and expensive hospital emergency rooms, plus the clinics often refer complicated patients to a main hospital.
Those are both reasons many urgent care clinics are actually owned by major hospital systems.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.