ATLANTA (CBS46)—The U.S. Attorney’s Office is urging the public to help combat fraud related to the coronavirus (COVID 19).
According to a press release, U.S. Attorneys across the nation have been asked to prioritize investigations and prosecutions of any schemes or frauds related to the coronavirus (COVID 19).
“The Department of Justice will take swift action to shut down fraud schemes related to COVID-19,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “We will use every resource at our disposal to detect these schemes and prosecute those who use this pandemic to perpetrate fraud.”
Some examples of these schemes include:
• Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
• Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
• Malicious websites and apps that appear to share Coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
• Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
• Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
To report cases of coronavirus fraud, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov.
