ATLANTA (CBS46) -- US Customs and Border Protection officers working at the port of Memphis, Tennessee intercepted a shipment from Shenzhen, China and seized hundreds of counterfeit covid-19 vaccine cards.
Two separate shipments of a total of 40 cards were seized on the route to the Atlanta area, said Matthew Dyman, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Public Affairs Officer.
“We open a package expecting to find counterfeit drivers licenses, and we find counterfeit covid-19 vaccine cards instead,” said Michael Neipert, U.S Customs and Border Protection Director for the Area Port of Memphis. “Apparently there are some people that want to have these counterfeit cards.”
The spike in fraudulent activity comes as more businesses and employers are requiring proof of vaccination.
“I would say that these were pretty good though, because it's not exactly a photo ID that they're duplicating. You're talking about printed paper,” said Neipert
Miranda Bennett is a special agent with the US Dept of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General. Bennett says as more and more companies mandate vaccines, they’re fielding more and more investigations into illegal activity.
“Now we see there are advertisements for cards, on social media, on commerce sites, to play upon the fears and anxieties around not getting the vaccine,” said Bennett.
CBS 46 downloaded the encrypted online messaging app, Telegram, to see how easy it would be to get fake vaccine cards; finding counterfeits available for purchase, only took a few clicks.
“We expect that the issue is larger than what we see in our hotline,” said Bennett
Unlike drivers’ licenses, vaccine cards are easier to duplicate and print off.
“There's not an easy way to determine if that is going to be fraudulent because the company isn't going to have access to know the vaccine numbers, the particular information that might be entered by a provider,” said Bennett.
A user online claimed to be selling the counterfeit covid-19 vaccine cards for $35; the user asked for payment in bitcoin.
“The people out there who look to defraud are very sophisticated, and they're savvy,” said Bennett.
Buying, selling or using counterfeit covid-19 vaccine cards is a crime; it can be categorized as un-authorized use of an official government agency seal, fraud, or theft. And it could land someone in jail for five years.
“At the end of the day, it's probably not worth it for someone to want to order and try to use a fake vaccine card,” said Neipert
But as rising infection rates continue while the vaccine rates remain stagnant, Neipert believes his agents will be busy intercepting more shipments of counterfeits.
“If this trend continues and I believe it will, we will be seizing a lot more of these to come,” said Neipert.
The shipment of fake covid-19 vaccine cards that was headed to Atlanta is still under investigation. Authorities say it’ll be nearly impossible to track down the printing company or to pursue any legal action with the country.
