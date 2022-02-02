ATLANTA (CBS46) — The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that would rename a post office in southwest Atlanta in honor of late senator and civil rights icon John Lewis.
Atlanta's main post office, located along 3900 Crown Road SW, could soon be renamed the "John R. Lewis Post Office Building," following approval from Georgia's Congressional delegation.
To rename a United States Postal Service building takes the entire Congressional delegation and both US Senators representing the state where the building is located.
“Congressman Lewis was my friend, mentor and predecessor and every day in Congress I am building on his legacy” said Congresswoman Nikema Williams, who spearheaded the legislation. “The sacrifices Congressman Lewis made paved the way for me to serve Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District. Renaming the Fifth Congressional District’s main United States Post Office facility after Congressman Lewis ensures that he will continue to serve the people in perpetuity. I want to thank my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for recognizing the importance of Congressman Lewis’ legacy and cosponsoring my legislation.”
The bill now heads to the US Senate for a vote. If passed, it will continue on to the White House where President Biden is expected to sign it into law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.