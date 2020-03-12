ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While citizens across the county clear out grocery store shelves stockpiling goods, and confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus grow, the US Department of Defense launched a targeted airstrike on five weapons facilities in Iraq.
Thursday's attack occurred during the evening hours. The Kata'ib Hiz facilities were targeted in an effort to "degrade their ability to conduct future attacks against Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces."
According to DOD, the facilities stored weapons used to target U.S. troops and coalition troops. In a statement the department said:
"These strikes were defensive, proportional, and in direct response to the threat posed by Iranian-backed Shia militia groups (SMG) who continue to attack bases hosting OIR coalition forces.
Yesterday’s attack on Camp Taji killed two U.S. and one U.K. service members and wounded 14 others. It marked the latest in a series of rocket attacks conducted by Iranian-backed SMGs against U.S. and coalition personnel – killing five and wounding dozens more, including Iraqi Security Forces."
Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper said attacks on the U.S. will not be tolerated.
“As we have demonstrated in recent months, we will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region.”
