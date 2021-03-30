United States Marshals arrested an Alabama man in connection to a fatal shooting in Atlanta.
Johnathan Coleman, 32, was arrested in Mobile County March 29. Coleman is charged with the murder of Cornelius Morgan. U.S. Marshals along with Atlanta police detectives arrested Coleman who lives in the city of Mobile.
Atlanta police found Morgan, 25, at a BP gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW February 17 around 6 p.m. He had a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
Investigators connected Coleman to the homicide and secured the warrants for his arrest. Coleman was transferred from the jail in Mobile County Alabama and booked into the Fulton County jail March 30.
