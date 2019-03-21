ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The US Marshals Service released new information on Thursday about former attorney Richard Merritt who is now a fugitive wanted for murder.
“He’s definitely one of our most wanted fugitives and that’s due to the brutality of the crime,” Frank Lempka with the US Marshals said. “He’s about 5’10” or 5’11” and weighs anywhere from 170 lbs. to a little over 200 lbs.”
Merritt is accused of brutally stabbing his mother to death in her Stone Mountain Home last month. The crime occurred right before he was scheduled to begin serving a 30-year sentence for stealing settlement money from his legal clients.
Instead of surrendering, he cut off his ankle monitor and hasn’t been seen since.
“So, if he got out of the country we believe he passed on a boat or driving or walking. But the flyout you would need a passport, so we don’t believe that’s likely,” Lempka said.
Merritt took off nearly 50 days ago. Since then, investigators uncovered information about his past that they hope will provide clues to his whereabouts.
“We learned that while he was a teenager he lived in Saudi Arabia with his parents because his father was doing work out there for a period of a couple of years at least. So, it’s unknown what associates he may have made in Saudi Arabia,” Lempka said.
The US Marshals have now launched an international search for Merritt. He has this tattoo on his right bicep and was last seen at a gas station in Cartersville driving his mother’s grey Lexus SUV.
“We know he’s been on vacations outside of the country to include going to Oxford, England to going down to the Caribbean and also to some of the beaches in Mexico so it’s possible that he could have returned to those places,” Lempka said. “No matter where he goes in the country or even outside of the country we have assets everywhere and we’re going to find him and bring him back to justice.”
The US Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to Merritt’s arrest.
