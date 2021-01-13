The Secretary of the Air Force selected Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, as the new location for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters.
“We are honored to welcome Space Command and our joint partners to Redstone, the Huntsville/Madison County Community, the State of Alabama and the Tennessee Valley,” said Redstone Arsenal senior ranking officer and commanding general of Army Materiel Command Gen. Ed Daly.
The North Alabama city beat out six other candidate locations. Albuquerque, New Mexico; Bellevue, Nebraska; Cape Canaveral, Florida; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and San Antonio, Texas, will remain reasonable alternative locations for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters.
The preferred and reasonable alternative locations were chosen from amongst 24 states that were evaluated as potential locations for hosting the headquarters. Colorado Springs, Colorado, remains the provisional headquarters until the permanent location is ready to support the mission.
Huntsville is home to the Department of the Army, the Department of Defense, NASA and the Department of Justice, Redstone Arsenal and is also the birthplace of the modern space industry.
