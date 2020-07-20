(CBS) - In the midst of the national discussion about racial inequality, one issue now taking center stage is bail reform.
Thousands of protesters have been arrested by police, and then kept in custody until trial, with cash bail set at hundreds and even thousands of dollars.
But now, there’s an enormous surge of people donating to bail out protesters. Robin Steinberg, CEO of the Bail Project, said her team has never seen anything like it.
“Over the past few weeks, we’ve raised over $15 million that we will use to replenish that fund,” she said.
The donations are also going towards the bail reform movement.
Taryn Merkl, senior counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU, said there are racial disparities in how judges set cash bail.
“Research has shown that individuals of color, particularly Black and Latinx men, are charged significantly higher rates of bail than their White male counterparts, even when charged with the same offenses,” Merkl said.
Bail reform advocates argue defendants shouldn’t be forced to stay in jail simply because they don’t have enough money.
“Being trapped in jail is a horrifying, violent, and dehumanizing experience for any amount of time,” said Steinberg.
But it’s not without controversy.
Many argue bail reform puts criminals back on the streets. New York eliminated cash bail for misdemeanors and non-violent crimes in April, and the NYPD blames that for a rise in violence.
“There is not one reason for the violence that we've seen over this past month, there are many reasons, and it starts with bail reform,” said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.
California, Nevada, and New Jersey are among several states that have passed new bail reform laws.
COVID-19 has also played a role in the bail debate. Some judges are reducing bail for suspects just to avoid keeping them in prisons, which have become breeding grounds for the virus.
