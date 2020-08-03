(CNN) -- No one is safe from the coronavirus.
Dr. Deborah Birx really wants that message to hit home. The White House coronavirus response coordinator is warning that the United States has entered a "new phase" in the pandemic.
"What we are seeing today is different from March and April. It is extraordinarily widespread," Birx told CNN, pointing to cases rising in both urban and rural areas.
So far, more than 4.6 million Americans have been infected and at least 154,860 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
And the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted over the weekend that 19,000 more Americans could die from Covid-19 in the next 20 days. The CDC's new composite forecast sees an average of almost 1,000 US deaths every day for the next 30 days.
Health officials say the best ways to curb this crisis are also some of the easiest: Avoid gatherings, stay at least 6 feet away from others and wear a mask. But despite the continuing rise in cases, some Americans are still choosing to attend large events and refusing to wear face coverings.
That attitude is forcing more states to adopt stricter measures. At least 30 states have paused their reopening plans or imposed new restrictions to combat a rise in cases, and at least 39 states have some kind of mask order in place.
"We're getting close to about 55% of Americans wearing a mask," said Dr. Chris Murray, a researcher behind an influential coronavirus model from the University of Washington. "That's good news, but of course it's a long way to go before we get to the levels like Singapore has at 95%, which would really save a lot of lives in this country."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.